One house, two cars, other assets declared by Senegal’s president-elect, Bassirou Faye

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the newly elected president of Senegal, said he owned a house and two vehicles.

Faye made this known to the public in a publication he released on March 22, 2024, two days before the presidential election.

The 44-year-old candidate won the presidential election held on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The opposition leader emerged as the youngest democratically elected president in West Africa.

In the publication titled “Heritage Declaration of the Candidate Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye,” the president-elect listed all his assets and liabilities since October 2007.

In the document, Faye said he owned only one house built on 200 m2 of land in Mermoz allocated by the tax union (a family home since 2021) and built from 2017 to 2021, partly with his own funds and partly with loans settled.

The ex-tax officer said he owned two vehicles, which are the Focus 2012 acquired second-hand in 2019 worth 6,500,000 FCFA and the Ford Explorer Platinum acquired second-hand in 2022 worth 19,000,000 FCFA.

Faye, who was elected president barely two weeks after he was released from prison, said he had money in two bank accounts as of March 19, 2024, one with 3,276,046 FCFA and the other with 786,782 FCFA.

The president-elect also declared undeveloped lands; some of these include a terrain of 80 m/40 acquired in 2017 worth 3,000,000 FCFA and agricultural land of 4.3ha in the commune of Sandiara acquired in 2022 worth 15,050,000 FCFA.

Faye also listed his liabilities in the document, including a 30,000,000 FCFA advantage loan taken on September 5, 2022, an 8,000,000 FCFA payroll loan taken out on August 22, 2022, and a 10,000,000 FCFA loan from a friend.

However, the president-elect has promised to govern the West African country with humility and transparency.

“In electing me, the Senegalese people have decided on a break with a past,” Faye told journalists on Monday in his first public appearance since the election. “I promise to govern with humility and transparency.”