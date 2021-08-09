One dies in Ondo boat mishap

One person has reportedly died while several others were injured in a boat accident at Idiogba, Ilaje local government area of Ondo State.

Hammed Abodunrin, the commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ondo State Command, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure on Sunday, called for caution while plying the waterways.

According to Abodurin, the boat accident was said to have been caused by overloading.

The NSCDC boss said the accident would have been averted if the transporter did not overload the boat and the passengers involved had put on their life jackets.

Read also: Oyo begins registration of residents

He urged ferry operators to desist from overloading of passengers and goods, which he said could lead to an unprecedented accident.

He, however, said any ferry operator caught risking lives of innocent citizens by overspeeding and overloading would be arrested and prosecuted under the law.

“Ondo NSCDC is fully committed to safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure, intelligence gathering, anti-vandalism, disaster management amongst others,” Abodunrin said.