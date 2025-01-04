Ondo SSG: Tinubu commiserates with Ondo State government

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Government and people of Ondo State over the death of Temitayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the State Government.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the President on information and strategy, on Saturday, in a statement, said Oluwatuyi, fondly called Tukana, died following hospitalisation for serious injuries sustained in an accident on December 15, 2024.

The President also condoled with the political stalwart’s family, friends, and political associates.

Former Governor of Ondo State, late Rotimi Akeredolu, first appointed Oluwatuyi, as the SSG in 2020.

Oluwatuyi the statement said the deceased had served with distinction and many recognitions before his reappointment by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

President Tinubu acknowledges the diligence of the former Chairman of Akure South Local Government and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in strengthening democracy in the state.

The President believes Oluwatuyi served the people of Ondo State with unwavering dedication, providing the necessary backbone for policy coordination and implementation and significantly contributing to the state’s progress.

President Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God will receive the departed’s soul and bring comfort and solace to his grieving family.

