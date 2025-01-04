Ondo SSG, Tayo Oluwatuyi dies from auto crash injuries

The Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Tayo Oluwatuyi is dead.

A statement made available to journalists on Saturday in Akure by Wale Akinlosotu, the Ondo State commissioner for information and orientation, said Oluwatuyi, popularly known as “Tukana”, died at a hospital in the state after battling injuries he sustained during an auto crash in December last year.

The statement reads; “It is with profound sadness that the Government of Ondo State announces the passing of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on January 4, 2025.

“He was involved in a ghastly car accident on Sunday, 15th December, 2024, while traveling to Ibadan and was subsequently hospitalised.

“Hon. Oluwatuyi was a dedicated public servant whose unwavering commitment to administrative coordination, policy advisory, and implementation had a significant impact on Ondo State.

“He served with distinction and played a crucial role in the state government, working closely with the Governor and other top officials of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Having served government in various capacities, including as Chairman of Akure South local government, Commissioner and twice as SSG, Hon. Oluwatuyi will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ondo State.

“The Government of Ondo State extends its deepest condolences to the Oluwatuyi family of Akure, friends, and associates during this difficult time.

“Further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared as they become available.”

