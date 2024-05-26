Ondo senator donates digital e-library to lawyers

Adeniyi Adegbonmire, the senator representing Ondo Central at the National Assembly has donated a digital e-library worth millions of Naira to the lawyers in the Akure Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

BusinessDay reports that the e-library donation by Adegbonmire features four numbers of all inclusive HP Desktop Computers, four numbers of HP Laptop computers; twenty hours internet supply, alternative source of electricity driven by 3.5 KVA solar inverter, e-legislations, electronic versions of Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, laws of various state of Nigeria, and air-conditioned library hall, among others.

Banjo Aiyenakin, the NBA Akure branch chairman, appreciated the donor for the huge project that would boost capacity of lawyers to do their work effectively in the State.

Aiyenakin, however, enjoined members of the profession to feel free to visit the NBA House to access the facilities for use every day as the equipment is fully powered without electricity failure.

Olayide Adelami, Ondo State Deputy Governor and Olusegun Odusola the Chief Judge of the State, who were also at the event, appreciated the donor for his sterling leadership, just as they charged others to take a cue from the gesture.