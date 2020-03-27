Ondo postpones LG election indefinitely 

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), on Friday says it has postponed indefinitely the forthcoming Local Government Elections billed for April 18, 2020, in the 18 council areas of the state due to ravaging Coronavirus.

Yomi Dinakin, Chairman of the Commission, disclosed this in Akure, Ondo state capital on Friday while speaking with journalists, saying that the 10 political parties had agreed to the postponement because they could not hold any campaign rallies.

According to him, political parties argued that they complied with the directives of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ban on political rallies and gatherings.

Dinakin said the preparedness of the commission might be jeopardised by unforeseen circumstances during the conduct of the elections.

He said it might be difficult to control the crowd on election day.

On a new date for the election, Dinakin said the Commission would monitor state government activities and announcements.

Dinakin expressed optimism that the federal government would also postpone the implementation of its policy that all local councils in the country must have elected officials by May this year.