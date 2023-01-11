Ondo Poly rector assures of adequate security for 21st NIPOGA Games

Gani Ogundahunsi, Rector of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, in Ondo state has assured all contingents participating in the Nigeria Polytechnic Games kicking off on Saturday on the campus of adequate security before, during and after the games fiesta.

Ogundahunsi, who gave the assurance while speaking with journalists on Wednesday at the institution auditorium on the preparation of the institution in hosting the games, however, said the institution has made a deal with all security agencies in the state, besides the security outfit of the school for adequate security.

According to him, “We have a deal with all security agencies in the state including our security unit on the campus. A police post will be erected for security purposes, Owo has had its own share of security aspects, especially the incident that happened at St. Francis Church, the police will monitor our guests as well as other security agencies.”

He, however, assured that the institution has taken care of the issues of security saying the security has been beefed up everywhere to protect everyone throughout the fiesta.

Ogundahunsi disclosed that there’s a possibility that not all the 112 polytechnics would participate in the games as a result of security issues in the locations of most of the institutions, but said 38 polytechnics have indicated their readiness to participate in the national games.

The rector, who is also the President of NIPOGA, disclosed that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would flag off the games proper on Saturday and it would last till January 22 when the games would close.

“These games are a game sporting fiesta that unites one hundred and twelve polytechnics across Nigeria both federal and state polytechnics, it will have a positive impact on our image, we are very happy with the games, we are not unconscious of some other issues that are very common with us in the nation now.

“So we have as much as we can take good care of all those things. Covid-19 did its worst but we thank God that we are here, safe and sound, it cuts across every segment of society whereby some notable souls were lost, and all these cumulated in the late take-off of the games.

“Guests and participants are already arriving today, the games will start on Saturday, 14th of January, 2023 and the Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will be in attendance.

“The games will facilitate national integration, it will bring our youths together for positive ventures, the game is a veritable venture that creates opportunity for our youths, the game will last for about two weeks, the game will bring a lot of benefits to the youths. The games will make a great economic impact on the host community and even Ondo state,” Ogundahunsi said.