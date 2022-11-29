NB deepens support for football, unveils Goldberg, Life in ‘Beyond The Game’ campaign

Nigerian Breweries Plc on Thursday 17 November announced Goldberg and Life beer as the official beer of the Super Eagles as part of measures to deepen its long-standing partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the brand’s support for Nigeria football.

The announcement was made on the sideline of the international friendly played between Nigeria and Portugal on Thursday, as the brewing company again reaffirms its commitment to refreshing football fans and providing world-class football experiences for fans of the round leather game.

Similarly, the brand unveiled Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo as its first ever female brand ambassador for Goldberg and Life lager beer.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende commended Nigerian Breweries for their continuous commitment to the beautiful game of football especially locally and at the grassroots level.

“It is commendable that Nigerian Breweries is dedicated not just at the international scene but also show great commitment and support to repositioning football at the local level,”

“It is no surprise that this time, they are entering the space with two iconic brands,” he said.

“Nigerian Breweries has chosen to deepen their love for the game as well as the Super Eagles at a time when we are all dedicated to the mission of repositioning our national teams for local and global excellence while building a sustainable football culture for the country,” Hon. Mobolaji added.

Ita Bassey, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lagers, Nigerian Breweries, said Goldberg and Life lager beers are set to transform football experience in Nigeria. According to him, the announcement will extend beyond the game, hence the tagline ‘Beyond The Game’.

“It allows us to strengthen our bond with consumers and football fans through our shared values. These two brands share values with the game of football and its fans; values such as teamwork, hard work, perseverance, and progress.

“With these two brands, we have the unique opportunity to engage and excite Nigerians using various football assets,” Bassey said.

According to him, the partnership demonstrates the brand’s continued commitment to football in Nigeria at all levels, especially grass root and community football, as well as its support for the communities in which it operate.

“We are very excited about the partnership between Nigerian Breweries Plc and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). With this partnership we hope to continue celebrating the true Nigerian spirit fuelled by our shared values of brotherhood, culture and progress,” said Aishat Anaekwe, the senior brand manager, Life Continental lager Beer.

Olaoluwa Babalola, the senior brand manager, Goldberg assured that the brand will continue to live up to its ethos of celebrating hard work and enjoyment.

“We are proud of our partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF). We will continue to push the enjoyment of the beautiful game of football across all levels and will give our fans and consumers the platform and avenue to share their passion for the game as they enjoy football with a cold bottle or can of Goldberg lager beer,” Olaoluwa said.

Ex-football nationals Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and Victor Ikpeba, football administrators, management of Nigerian Breweries, sports marketing organisations, and the media among other stakeholders were in attendance at the event, which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites.