Agboola Ajayi, Ondo state former governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the governorship election in the state, has decried Aiyedatiwa’s failure to sustain Western Nigeria Security Network also known as Amotekun founded by Rotimi Akeredolu, the state’s late governor.

Agboola alleged that security in the state has worsened since Aiyedatiwa, candidate of the All Progressives Party took over after Akeredolu’s death in December 2023.

He stated this on Sunday, ahead of the election scheduled to hold November 16, in a debate organised by Channels Television.

Read also: Ondo gov candidates to sign peace accord November 8

He said, “What we have put in now in Ondo State (Amotekun) under the late governor, not just us but the entire South-West region. We looked at what was happening then, kidnapping here and there, and said what can we do?

“I must give it to our late boss, he had the courage and boldness and say we must establish Amotekun which is more or less a state police arrangement. But unfortunately these days, that legacy is almost destroyed by the incumbent governor.”

Ajayi, while expressing concern over incessant insecurity in the state added “A state where Oba has been killed, a state where Obas were kidnapped, a state where the late daughter of Fasoranti was killed. Another embarrassing thing is that Olufon of Ifon was killed gruesomely by unknown persons, up until this moment no single person was arrested.”

He recalled his contribution to the establishment of the Amotekun, adding that the Aiyedatiwa finds it difficult to improve since he doesn’t know how it was created.

If elected, Ajayi vowed to strengthen the Amotekun modern security gadgets, equipment needed to perform optimally.

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent governor has however denied the claim, stating the security network has been and will continue to be strengthened if re-elected.

He noted the state has been enjoying security for being one of the peaceful states in the country.

Share