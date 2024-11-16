Ondo guber poll: Aiyedatiwa will win clean — Oke

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Olusola Oke, has boasted that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa would ‘win clean’ in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Oke, a former governorship aspirant of the ruling party, said this while speaking with journalists on Saturday shortly after he cast his vote at Ilowo in Ugbo Ward 003 in Ilaje LGA of the state.

According to him, the ongoing exercise had been peaceful, especially with the conduct of eligible voters performing their rights without any fear or intimidation.

He explained that Aiyedatiwa, who is the party’s governorship candidate, will coast home to victory, noting that the opposition party is too weak to win the exercise.

“Election is peaceful everywhere. You can understand the joy of the people to come over and cast their votes despite the difficult terrain as a result of the water side area.

“This time has been long waited for. The governorship candidate of the APC will win the election because it is very visible. Because the broom has swung very clean in our direction for victory.

“There is no credible opposition in the state, and the governor came from an environment where the people have long been yearning for good leadership. We will deliver the votes for him. I can assure you that the governor will win clean,” he said.

Oke, however, urged the people to also sustain the peace that was currently being experienced in the state, saying the election has going on smoothly.

