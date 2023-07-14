Ondo govt sets up committee on subsidy palliatives

Ondo State Executive Council has constituted a nine-man committee on palliatives that will workout the strategies to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal in the state.

BusinessDay reports that the State Executive Council meeting was presided over by the state acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Speaking with journalists on Friday in Akure after the Council Meeting, the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Femi Agagu said, council deliberated on the state of affairs of the state, particularly the pains on residents occasion by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Agagu, while speaking on the infrastructure projects disclosed that, council approved the award of contract for the construction of 4.75Km selected roads in Igbobini and Agadagba, in Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

He added that, the construction of 1000m concrete walkway at Obe-Nla in Ilaje Local Government Area was also approved by the council.

“The nine-man committee headed by Chief of Staff to Governor, Olugbenga Ale, which amongst other things is to fashion out an enduring palliatives measures to remedy the excruciating effects of fuel subsidy removal within available resources.

“Other members of the committee are; Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele, Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Emmanuel Igbasan, Special Adviser on Education, Wunmi Ilawole, Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaye, Special Adviser on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye, Chairman of ODIRS, Tolu Adegbie. While the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Bayo Philips will serve as Secretary of the committee,” Agagu said.