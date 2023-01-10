Ondo earmarks N2bn to equip Amotekun

The Ondo State Government said on Monday that N2 billion had been earmarked for the procurement of security hardware for the State Security Network Agency otherwise known as Amotekun Corps for this year.

Emmanuel Igbasan, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, stated this in Akure, Ondo State Capital at a Press Briefing while giving the analysis of the approved 2023 budget of N275.9 billion budget size.

Igbasan, also noted that the Government would spend a sum of N429 million to purchase 26 units of vehicles for lawmakers to be elected to the State House of Assembly in the forthcoming general elections.

While recalling that the Ondo Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) had fixed December 2023 for the conduct of the local government elections in the State, he stated that N750 million would be spent for the conduct of local government poll.

Igbasan said the state projected to N2.66 billion monthly from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to fund the budget.

He stated that the allocation of 52.95% of the budget to capital expenditure was to ensure the people benefitted maximally.

Other key projects expected to be executed in 2023 included the construction of a new Governor and Deputy Governor’s lodge at the cost of N3.95bn, new hospital complexes at N3.4bn, and renovation of Ondo Assembly at N350m amongst others.

He said, “Mr Governor has assured us that the budget will be logically implemented to further deliver the dividends of democracy and good governance to our people.

“The people will benefit from the budget. I am sure, we on the economic team, are committed to ensuring the performance of the budget optimally. It is a good takeaway for the media to monitor as we put out our performance on a monthly basis.”

Igbasan also said the government would ensure efficient public financial management through effective prioritization of policies and programmes in order to achieve developmental goals in the year 2023 in the state.

According to him, the government would do everything possible to also prioritise community-based infrastructure and stimulate the rural economy through the massive construction of rural amenities.

He, therefore, solicits the understanding and support of all ministries to continue to cooperate and collaborate with one another for the development of a people-centred Ondo state where prosperity, peace and progress shall reign supreme.

But, Wale Akinterinwa, the Commissioner for Finance, who also spoke at the budget analysis, assured the State residents that the State would achieve 90% of the budget performance this year.