Ondo assembly receives Akeredolu’s medical leave letter

Following the doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow-up after recuperating, Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has forwarded the letter on medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, said the Governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter, his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

The decision of the House on Wednesday was occasioned by the intervention of President Bola Tinubu and the subsequent transfer of a letter by the ailing Governor Akeredolu, seeking another routine of medical leave.

In a statement personally signed by the Speaker, the leave is expected to commence today, Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for the governor’s speedy recovery, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.