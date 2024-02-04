Ondo: APC’s Ife Ehindero wins Akoko North East/North West Bye-election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ifeoluwa Ehindero has been declared winner of the House of Representatives Bye-election for Akoko NorthEast/NorthWest Federal Constituency in Ondo State.

The APC candidate scored 16,439 votes

in Akoko North East Local Government Area, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Olalekan Bada scored 7,934 votes.

Also, the APC candidate scored 19,065 votes in Akoko North West Local Government Area, where the PDP candidate of scored 7,394.

Ife Ehindero was therefore declared winner of the election having scored 35,504 in total, to defeat Olalekan Bada of the PDP who score a total of 15,328 votes.

The Akoko North-East/ North-West Federal constituency seat became vacant following President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of the occupant, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as Minister of Interior.

BusinessDay reports that the results, after collation, was declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Johnson Fasinmirin of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).