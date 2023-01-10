Ondo APC urges residents to get PVCs ahead of elections

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo state, has urged residents of the state to go and collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) saying it is the only tool that would guarantee Bola Tinubu as the next president in the February 25, 2023, presidential election in the country.

The state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, who made the call while speaking with journalists on Monday in Akure, therefore, solicited the total support of the Ondo state people and Nigerians at large in ensuring that Bola Tinubu becomes the president of Nigeria in the forthcoming general election.

He said, “I want to use this medium to talk to our people in the state that it is your right to have Permanent Voter’s Card in order to vote for Tinubu and other APC candidates. Once you have your PVC, you will be able to vote on election day.

“APC as a party is well structured in the length and breadth of Ondo State. We have 18 local government councils and we have 3,933 polling units within all these organs, APC has a structure in all the organs mentioned.

“When you have structure, it shows that the party is alive, from the units, we have 15 executives in each of the 3,933 polling units and no party in this state can boast of this. Besides, party meetings are going on regularly from the top to the unit levels.

“The candidature of Bola Ahmed Tinubu within Ondo State is beyond the state, even at the other political parties across the states. Everybody believes that Tinubu is the best material, candidate, and person at this point in time to lead this country to a promise-land because you can only give what you have.

“In terms of performance, when he was in government as Lagos state governor, he was the best. In the areas of the legislature, executive and business he has performed. So you can only give what you have. Tinubu is somebody that has the capacity and passion for development. When you talk about human capital, Tinubu is the only person we boast of except Chief late Awolowo.

“He is the only man in this country that can mention at least ten people that he has built up and that’s the area you value or measure human capital. He has the capacity for mentorship.”

Adetimehin, who also spoke as member of the presidential campaign council for APC, posited that “APC is a party of the people, we are a grassroots party that cut across all the 18 local government councils in Ondo state.

“We don’t rent crowds, we give what we have and everybody will see it. We have good people behind us, we have what it takes to govern this country. 80 per cent of the political gladiators in Ondo state are in APC and what we have under the leadership of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is that we are not divided. We don’t have any issues at all.”

“I can tell you that at the end of this coming general election, Ondo state will come first in winning the election for Tinubu. Which means that this state is noted to be a progressive state.”

The Ondo APC chairman, who also spoke on the endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, however, said the endorsement would not affect the chances of Tinubu in winning the election.

According to him, “politics are normally played at the grassroots not by endorsing someone by someone. The endorsement by our former president Obasanjo is just a media comedy.

“When you’re talking about grassroots politics, Obasanjo has never won his unit. In 1999 he lost his own unit and ward and till today PDP will never rule in Ogun State where he comes from because he has failed. Obasanjo cannot dictate who we will vote for in this coming general election.”