Omokri questions Cubana’s arrest, accuses EFCC of double standard

Reno Omoki, a former presidential aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday, berated the federal government of being hypocritical over the investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the financial affairs of renowned socialite, Obi Cubana.

The EFCC on Monday invited the businessman to its head office to answer questions relating to tax fraud and money laundering but declined to give specifics.

But in a series of tweets, Omokri accused the government of double standards reminding people that ‘even with damning evidence, top police officer, Abba Kyari wasn’t invited by the EFCC.

According to him, “I would counsel Cubana to join and donate to APC, like FFK, and not only would his ’sins’ (if any) be forgiven, he can even take a photo with Buhari at Aso Rock. A government and party of double standards. Hailing Tinubu and jailing Obi. Yeye baff una!”