OMF deepens philanthropic activities in Nigeria, other African countries

Oil Money Foundation, (OMF), a non-government organization, focusing on orphans, widows and other empowerment programmes has left its footprints in over five Nigerian states and a few other African countries.

The foundation was founded on November 5, 2020, by International businessman and billionaire philanthropist, Alafaa Kariboye Igbo, popularly known by his social media handle, Oilmoney, who has explained the reason behind his relentless philanthropy, saying, the act of giving is innate to every African man.

Speaking recently in an interview, oil-money said: “Africans are communal in nature, we are known to care for members of our community, although this innate quality that has been eroded by cultural imperialism which by contrast lay emphasis on individualism. Nonetheless, we cannot totally ignore our nature. As African, we must help the weak and the less privileged.”

Continuing, he also made the point that he is aversed to broadcasting his philanthropic activities, saying that he prefers to remain low-key and allow beneficiaries of his charities to enjoy their life without any undue public attention on them. “The primary motivation for what I do is not to grandstand, but bringing succour to the less privileged in society,” he claimed.

OMF was reported to have supported a boy who has a health challenge with N950, 000 for his treatment.

When prompted, Oilmoney, refused to speak further aside from confirming that the story was true, reiterating that he prefer to leave beneficiaries of his charity out of the spotlight.

“They shouldn’t be chased about because OMF assisted them,” he said, “I don’t want them deprived of their privacy because oil money helped them in one way or the other.

“My major focus is orphans and widows. They have been the primary beneficiaries of OMF. Nonetheless, we cater to the needy in general, so it will not be out of place if you hear that OMF is working on an empowerment scheme for the unemployed or involved in for young men and women,” he explained.