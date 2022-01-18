Omambala receives honorary doctorate degree from African business, global leaders

Managing Director/CEO of NMO Management Limited, Ngozi Omambala has been conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree Award (HDDA) by African Business and global leaders.

The award presentation which took place at W Palms Dubai United Arab Emirate (UAE) recently was made to Ngozi Omambala by His Excellency, Bu Abdullah, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who is also the chairperson of Bu Adbullah; president Shaik Fazil Saleem: Dean – Maverick Business Academy London UK with Michael Kojo Adegoke, president of M-Gibes college of Business and Management.

A statement made available by the organisers of the award explained that the Honorary Doctorate Degree Award (HDDA) under the auspices of Maverick Business Academy, London UK, in partnership with M-GIBES College of Business and Management (UK, Ghana and Nigeria) and MG Business Solutions Limited Ghana; is an initiative to award the person who has given immense contribution to the cultural, scientific, and or social development of a state, or nation.

According to the statement, the award seeks to address the fact that it is not enough to hold an administrative position or public office for many years without any recognition and that the extraordinary nature of an individual’s creativity, innovations and contributions towards national development must be recognised and celebrated.

“The activities of the individual who deserve this honour include; excellent contributions to intellectual research, teaching and learning, the arts, public service or business among others and it is believe that this will serve as a source of inspiration to potential Business and Global leaders and public servants to be diligent in the discharge of their roles as leaders and also contribute their quota to the development of the society and the world at large’’, the statement added.

In her acceptance speech, Omambala full of gratitude also commended the organisers of the award for recorgnising her in such capacity.