Olum women take a stand to protect their forests from illegal logging

According to The Christian Science Monitor, the forest in southern Nigeria has been a lifeline for communities like Olum in Cross River State. For generations, it has served as a source of food, income, and resources for families such as that of Doris Ofre. However, with illegal logging threatening the existence of these forests, a group of women led by Ms. Ofre has taken bold action to protect this vital ecosystem.

The Importance of the Forest

Growing up in Olum, the forest was integral to Ms. Ofre’s family’s survival. They relied on it for food, income, and recreation. Fruits and vegetables from the forest sustained them, and the trees provided wood for housing. Over time, the forest became more than a resource—it was a symbol of wealth and community.

In Cross River State, home to half of Nigeria’s rainforest, communities have depended on the forest for generations. Yet, as illegal logging surged, the delicate balance between use and preservation tipped, leaving the community vulnerable.

The Growing Crisis

The crisis began in the 1980s when chainsaws and large trucks signalled the start of industrial-scale deforestation. “The soil had become loose and exposed because of the logging,” explains local environmentalist Peter Bette. Logging not only depleted resources but also triggered ecological disasters. In 2012, a landslide devastated Buanchor, a neighbouring village, destroying homes and a school.

While the state government attempted to address the problem with the creation of the Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary in 2000, illegal logging persisted. Companies, including foreign ones, targeted valuable trees like bubinga, threatening the forest’s biodiversity.

Women Take Action

By 2018, Ms. Ofre and five other women in Olum formed an informal forest policing group. Calling themselves the Women Association of Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary, they became the first group in the area to specifically target illegal logging. Equipped with machetes and hoes, they patrolled the forest, reported loggers to authorities, and pressured local leaders to act.

King Fredaline Akandu, a paramount ruler of the Boki district, noted that women’s intolerance for logging has been critical. “We see the Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary as our oil. We don’t joke with it,” he said.

Tackling the Loggers

The women often caught loggers in the act. In one instance, in May 2020, they confronted a man using a chainsaw in the forest. They confiscated his equipment and took him to the king’s palace. Such actions deterred others and demonstrated the effectiveness of community-led efforts.

The Women’s Association also worked to expose individuals who supported logging. In communities where families know each other well, the consequences of breaking the rules include public shame or even exile.

Protecting the Future

The association’s efforts have significantly reduced illegal logging in Olum and Buanchor. Encouraged by their success, the women now plan to expand their patrols to other areas around Afi Mountain. They aim to tackle corruption in leadership and challenge communities where logging remains unchecked.

For Ms. Ofre, the motivation is clear. “We are protecting the remaining forest for our children so they will experience what we experienced,” she said. Her belief in the collective power of women remains strong: “I believe women always achieve their goals when they unite.”

The Global Context

Illegal logging is not unique to Nigeria. Globally, over 40,000 square miles of forest disappear annually, according to the United Nations. Nigeria has lost 13% of its tree cover since 2000, making local efforts like those in Cross River critical in combating deforestation.

