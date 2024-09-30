World Bank to support Nigeria turn forests into economic hubs

The World Bank has pledged to support the Federal Government in turning Nigerian forests into economic hubs.

Balarabe Lawal, Minister of Environment, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja when he hosted a World Bank team.

The team was led by Ndiame Diop, World Bank country director for Nigeria, and Chakib Jenane, regional director for West and Central Africa on the ACReSAL Project.

“The issue of insecurity around the forests can be curbed by making the forests economic hubs where activities and infrastructures would take place to forestall the activities of bandits.’’

The minister said that the support from the World Bank would enable the Federal Government to sustain and expand the forests.

Read also: World Bank approves $1.57bn for Nigeria to improve health, education, power

According to him, all hands are on deck to address the issues of the forest.

“The World Bank is going to support us create communities around the coastal areas through our framework. The coastlines are Lagos to Calabar where we would collaborate with these states governors,’’ the minister said.

Lawal assured that the issues of logging among others would be tackled as there must be a balance between cultivation and forest.

The minister commended the present administration for the creation of a blue economy saying it was the first of its kind in the history of the country.

The ACReSAL project tackles land degradation and climate change in 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The collaboration between the Nigerian government and the World Bank underscores the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Share