FG takes action to secure Nigeria’s forest regions

The Federal Government has launched a series of comprehensive measures to secure Nigeria’s vast forest regions, amid rising concerns about deforestation, illegal logging, and the increasing use of forests by criminal elements for illegal activities.

These efforts aim to curb environmental degradation, protect biodiversity, and restore national security in rural and forested areas

Balarabe Lawal, Minister of Environment reaffirmed this during the official handover of 11 Safari Hilux vehicles to the National Park Service (NPS) at the weekend in Abuja, a donation facilitated by the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, which is funded by the World Bank.

The ACReSAL project addresses key challenges such as land degradation and climate change, making it a significant contributor to Nigeria’s environmental and security efforts.

Lawal emphasized that President Bola Tinubu has expressed strong interest in NPS operations, particularly to curb the rising insecurity caused by bandits and kidnappers using forest areas as hideouts.

“This vehicle handover marks a tangible step in bolstering the NPS’s capacity to tackle poaching, safeguard wildlife, and improve security within our forests,” Lawal said.

He described the event as a milestone in the government’s broader strategy to protect the country’s natural resources.

The minister highlighted the ACReSAL project’s substantial contributions, including the development of six Strategic Watershed Management Plans, the restoration of 77,271 hectares of degraded land, and the planting of nearly 1.7 million trees across 19 northern states.

Additionally, the project has enhanced conservation efforts in sites like the Yankari Game Reserve, Jos Wildlife Park, and the Gombe State Department of Forestry.

Abdulhamid Umar, National Project Coordinator for ACReSAL, noted that the project’s integrated approach is addressing land degradation, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem revitalization.

“The vehicles, along with ICT equipment and solar-powered facilities, will enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness across 11 national parks,” he added, underscoring ACReSAL’s continued commitment to addressing transportation and power challenges in the parks.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Goni, the Conservator-General of NPS, lauded ACReSAL’s support, noting that the provided equipment would be fully utilized to protect the parks. He highlighted the importance of regenerating Nigeria’s forests and called for further measures, including the review of management plans for the national parks, the restoration of 400 hectares of degraded lands, and enhanced training for NPS officials.

The collaboration between the government, NPS, and ACReSAL is a promising step towards combating deforestation, improving security, and preserving Nigeria’s rich biodiversity.

Share