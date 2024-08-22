Olukayode Ariwoola retires as chief Justice of Nigeria, signs off new S’Court rules

Olukayode Ariwoola, the 22nd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has officially retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

A valedictory court session was held in his honor at the Supreme Court, during which Ariwoola informed that he signed off on a set of new Supreme Court Rules 2024 aimed at addressing the challenges faced by the nation’s apex court.

Ariwoola highlighted the necessity for the new Supreme Court Rules 2024, which he signed earlier this month. “At the time the Supreme Court Rules 1985 were made, things that are now ubiquitous, like information technology, electronic transactions, and global telecommunication, were either not in existence or in their formative stages. How, then, could such outdated rules be adequate for today’s challenges?” he remarked.

The new rules, he explained, were developed to reflect the changing landscape of law and technology, ensuring that the court’s procedures remain dynamic and contemporary to meet the evolving demands of the legal system.

The retired CJN expressed confidence that these updated rules will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Supreme Court.

He aslo made a call for measures to reduce the overwhelming burden on the court. He pointed out that many cases currently before the Supreme Court should have been resolved at the appellate level, emphasizing the need for reforms to streamline the court’s docket.

Justice Ariwoola, who was born on August 22, 1954, and elevated to the Supreme Court bench on November 22, 2011, was appointed as the substantive CJN on June 27, 2022, by former President Muhammadu Buhari. He was formally confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on September 21, 2022. After two years as CJN and 13 years at the apex court, Ariwoola’s tenure has been marked by significant judicial leadership.

Ariwoola is expected to be succeeded by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the most senior justice of the Supreme Court, who was recently recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to take over the role of CJN.