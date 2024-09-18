Olufemi Oyekanmi recognised among the 112th Global Tech Hero

Olufemi Oyekanmi, Senior DevOps Engineer, has been recognised as the 112th Global Tech Hero by The Connected Awards.

His induction follows endorsements from peers, mentors, and colleagues, acknowledging his contributions and influence in the tech industry.

Olufemi as the 22nd recipient in the Development Category, joins a group of professionals that includes Babatunde Esanju, Olaolu Ajose, Dr. Osaru Agbonaye, Mike Ajala, and Omobolanle Mariam Adedeji.

Segun Allen, a Global Tech Hero, commended Olufemi’s work, noting his consistent success in launching scalable solutions across various platforms and his leadership in advancing technology. Jumai Fabuyi also highlighted Olufemi’s contributions, pointing to his advocacy for using technology to drive global progress and his role as a mentor in the tech community.

Qazeem Oladejo, founder of The Connected Awards, praised Olufemi’s dedication to creating sustainable solutions, emphasizing his ability to add value through innovative responses to technical and business challenges. Oladejo reiterated the significance of the awards’ peer-driven approach, ensuring honorees are recognized for both technical expertise and leadership.

In his acceptance speech, Olufemi expressed his appreciation, stating “I am deeply honored to be recognized as the 112th Global Tech Hero by The Connected Awards. This recognition reflects not only my personal journey but also the support of the incredible teams and mentors I’ve worked with across industries like finance, retail, healthcare, and e-commerce. From automating cloud infrastructure to driving operational efficiency, my work has been driven by a passion for innovation and delivering real results.

This award inspires me to continue contributing to the DevOps ecosystem, mentoring future tech leaders, and creating impactful solutions. I extend my heartfelt thanks to The Connected Awards for this incredible honour.”

