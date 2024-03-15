Olubadan: Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Makinde, Ibadan indigenes

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as well as the family and people of Ibadan over the passing of Oba Lekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The monarch who was two years on the throne died on Thursday at the University College Teaching Hospital, Ibadan, at the age of 81.

Sanwo-Olu said the late Oba Balogun’s service to the people of Ibadanland, Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole will remain his enduring legacy.

The governor, in a condolence message signed by Gboyega Akosile, his special adviser on media and publicity, on Friday, described Oba Balogun’s death as a loss to the people of Ibadan and the traditional institution in Oyo State.

The governor urged the family, friends and associates of the deceased and the entire people of Ibadan, whose interests the late monarch represented and worked for during his lifetime, to immortalise him.

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with my brother, Governor Seyi Makinde, the people of the ancient city of Ibadan, the traditional council, the deceased family, friends, and political associates on the transition of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who joined his forebears on Thursday.

“The passing of Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun is an end to a glorious era and remarkable reign of an outstanding traditional ruler in Oyo State, Yorubaland. His death is a great loss to the people of Ibadan and he will be greatly missed.

“Oba Balogun made lots of positive impact during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

“I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late monarch and grant the royal family and the people of Ibadan the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Sanwo-Olu said.