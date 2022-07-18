Olubadan appoints assistant on Chieftaincy Matters

Following the on-going reorganisation in the Olubadan of Ibadanland Palace, the Monarch, Oba Lekan Balogun has announced the appointment of Isiaka Akinpelu, the current Baale Jagun, an outskirts of Ibadan in Lagelu Local Government Area of the state as his Personal Assistant on Chieftaincy Matters.

Oba Balogun said the appointment was made in order to strengthen the palace administration, especially the Chieftaincy Matters to reflect his vision on the throne in the statement signed by his Media Aide, Oladele Ogunsola and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

The new appointee held the entire Personal Assistant portfolio for the late Olubadan, Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade who reigned before the immediate past Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso 1 and was acclaimed to have done brilliantly well.

While announcing the appointment, Oba Balogun disclosed that aside his long term relationship with Chief Akinpelu, he also considered his wide range of experience as an accomplished administrator before coming into Ibadan traditional system where he also proved himself a committed and conscientious person in bringing him on board.

According to the monarch, “I acknowledge your depth and painstakingness when it comes to Chieftaincy issues and I want all these to bear on your new assignment. I charge you to do the job with utmost fear of God, absolute loyalty to the Olubadan throne and cooperation with others towards giving our best to Ibadanland in particular and humanity in general”.

Read also: Olubadan charges NJP on peace sustainability

With the appointment, Akinpelu would work alongside the Baba Kekere Olubadan and Baale Kalemori, Bashiru Balogun and the Secretary of Olubadan Advisory Council, Liasu Ajao on all Chieftaincy Matters, comprising promotions in the Olubadan traditional system, appointments of Baales and Mogajis in Ibadanland.

Reacting to the appointment, the new appointee thanked Olubadan for the privilege being given to him to be part of his administration with a promise to do his utmost best to ensure that his good vision for Ibadanland becomes manifest, adding, “I appreciate Your Imperial Majesty for the confidence being reposed in me and I pledge that the confidence won’t be a misplaced one.”

Meanwhile, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has directive that every matter relating to Chieftaincy Matters be referred to Isiaka Akinpelu, the new Olubadan ,Personal Assistant on Chieftaincy Matters.

This directive became imperative in view of the reports reaching the Palace that some people are still channelling chieftaincy matters concerning them through a wrong quarter according to the Olubadan in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Oladele Ogunsola on Thursday.

The statement explained that the appointment of Akinpelu took immediate effect and all pending Chieftaincy Matters should be taken over by him and anything contrary to that remains null and void and of no effect as far as the Palace is concerned.

Olubadan in the statement disclosed that “the new appointment was made in order to ensure that I serve my people to the best of my knowledge and ability and I seek for the understanding, support and cooperation of all in that regard.”