Olubadan charges NJP on peace sustainability

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll has called on members of the Nigeria Justice of Peace (NJP) to ensure that peace, anchored on justice, equity and fair-play is worked for and sustained in the country.

Making the call on Tuesday in his Alarere residence while hosting the members of the NJP led by Bishop Ezekiel Olukunle, the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman and other national officers of the body, the monarch emphasized the importance of peace and justice in any society the agent of which he said the position confers on them.

Oba Balogun who was decorated as the Great Royal Ambassador Emeritus of the NJP, noted that the people that are made Justice of Peace are not mean people, but people of impeccable character, people of integrity and people that have fear of God, enjoining them “to always be conscious of the confidence reposed in them.

“You are very important and crucial to the well-being of society. To underscore that importance is the authentication of any document that carries your name and stamp which is tenable anywhere in the country without any iota of doubt. This is a very sacred duty and I urge that you hold and act it always”, Oba Balogun added.

Bishop Olukunle in his remark disclosed that the NJP noted the peaceful way Oba Balogun always attend to issues which he said gladdened his heart and those of the top echelon of the group and said it was on that basis that they decided to decorate him with the title of Ambassador described as the highest rank in the group.

Lamenting the neglect being suffered at the hands of the government, the NJP BoT Chairman said their roles are as important as they are not being given the necessary support and recognition. He said, “We work hand in hand with the Police, we sign corona form, sign search warrants among other things we do, but, we are left on our own”.

Alongside the decoration of Olubadan as Great Royal Ambassador Emeritus, the Boat Chairman also presented the monarch with the constitution of the NJP as well as its rules and regulations with a charge that Olubadan would always be called upon to come to their aid any time the need arises.