Olubadan: Abiodun commiserates with Makinde, Ibadan people

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has expressed his condolence to his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde and the entire people of Ibadan over the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, who joined his ancestors on January 2.

Oba Adetunji had passed on at the age of 93 at the University College Teaching Hospital, Ibadan, after a brief illness.

Abiodun, in a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described Olubadan’s death as a great loss not only to Ibadanland, but Yorubaland.

Read also: Makinde mourns Olubadan of Ibadanland, says he was a great exemplar in royalty

He said Oba Adetunji was an embodiment of peace whose reign witnessed great development of his domain.

Abiodun further noted that the late monarch used his wealth and wisdom to bear while on the throne, declaring he would be sorely missed.

While urging the people of Ibadanland to take solace in the fact that the late monarch’s reign was peaceful and progressive, the governor prayed Allah to grant Oba Adetunji Aljanah Firdaus.