Olu of Warri’s wife visits schools, pays tributes to teachers

The wife of the Olu of Warri and Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwaste III, Friday paid a surprise visit to some public schools in Warri Kingdom in demonstration of her passion toward education when she presented gifts and certificates to some teachers.

Olori’s gesture was part of her humble contributions to celebrate the International Teachers Day, describing their contributions as invaluable to societal growth and development.

The Warri Queen has made a mark in her support towards the education of the youth, especially the girl child in Warri Kingdom through the Iwere Royal Foundation

The surprise visit took her and her entourage to Nana College where she described teachers as great assets to students being that they empower students to dream, learn and grow in wisdom, knowledge and understanding. She also used the occasion to call for sustainable and living wages for teachers.

She said: “Teachers have helped to shape the future of the students they impact knowledge and have done excellently well over time as they continue to play an important role in the lives of all who pass through their tutelage.

“Therefore, I celebrate all Teachers on this auspicious occasion, as they do all that is necessary to teach the students, becoming role models, mentors and guides for them”.

“I also want to use this day to pay special tributes to my teachers and indeed all teachers across the world, especially those who do great work for insufficient remuneration. It is time that we change the common saying that teachers’ reward is in heaven, which is unfortunate. Their reward should start from here.”

Other schools she visited include Yonwuren College Ugbuwangue, Delta Secondary School, Warri and Hussey Model College, Warri. They also used the opportunity to reach out and celebrate three notable retired teachers in Warri Kingdom.