Minister of youth’s age, Wike as FCT minister, others draw reaction on portfolio announcement

Nigerians have been expressing their opinions as response to the recent unveiling of President Bola Tinubu’s chosen ministers and their assigned roles.
Notably, one observer, Mayowa Olagunju, took to Twitter to share his views on the matter, stating, “After President Tinubu appointed Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state as the FCT Minister, a lot of people said they gave Wike Abuja just in case there is any rerun that might want to come up that Wike will deliver Abuja.”
Public reactions continued to flood social media platforms. FS Yusuf, also known as @FS_Yusuf_, tweeted a humorous jab at the age of one of the ministers, pointing out the irony in appointing a nearly 60-year-old individual, Abubakar Momoh, as the Minister of Youth, while Chude Nnamdi, under the handle @chude, raised questions about the political dynamics and potential scenarios arising from the appointments.
Abubakar Momoh who hails from Edo State is a Nigerian civic engineer and politician who has served twice as a member of the House of Representatives representing Etsako federal constituency Edo state. He was a member of APC before he joined PDP in 2019 to consent in the Edo North senatorial election but lost.
Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the official announcement, releasing a comprehensive list of the ministers and their designated portfolios to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu.
The appointment of Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) makes him the second southerner to oversee the FCT after Ajose Adeogun, who was appointed in 1976.
Additional appointments include Gboyega Oyetola, the former governor of Osun, who has been entrusted with the role of Minister of Transportation. Festus Keyamo has been designated as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.
Read also: Ministerial portfolio: The old, the new and the evolved
According to the distribution of ministers across Nigeria’s regions, the north-west region boasts the highest number of ministers with 10, followed by the north-east with six. The north-central and south-west regions have eight and nine ministers respectively, while the south-east and south-south regions each have five ministers.
For a comprehensive overview of the appointed ministers and their respective portfolios, see the list below:
SOUTH-WEST
- Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy — Bosun Tijani
- Minister of State, Environment, and Ecological Management — Ishak Salako
- Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy — Wale Edun
- Minister of Marine and Blue Economy — Bunmi Tunji-Ojo
- Minister of Power — Adebayo Adelabu
- Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare — Tunji Alausa
- Minister of Solid Minerals Development — Dele Alake
- Minister of Tourism — Lola Ade-John
- Minister of Transportation — Adegboyega Oyetola
SOUTH-EAST
- Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment — Doris Anite
- Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology — Uche Nnaji
- Minister of State, Labour and Employment — Nkiruka Onyejeocha
- Minister of Women Affairs — Uju Kennedy
- Minister of Works — David Umahi
SOUTH-SOUTH
- Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development — Festus Keyamo
- Minister of Youth — Abubakar Momoh
- Minister of Humanitarian Affairs And Poverty Alleviation — Betta Edu
- Minister of State, Gas Resources — Ekperipe Ekpo
- Minister of State, Petroleum Resources — Heineken Lokpobiri
- Minister of Sports Development — John Enoh
- Minister of Federal Capital Territory — Nyesom Wike
NORTH-WEST
- Minister of Art, Culture, and The Creative Economy — Hannatu Musawa
- Minister of Defence — Mohammed Badaru
- Minister of State, Defence — Bello Matawalle
- Minister of State, Education — Yusuf T. Sununu
- Minister of Housing and Urban Development — Ahmed M. Dangiwa
- Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development — Abdullahi T. Gwarzo
- Minister of Budget and Economic Planning — Atiku Bagudu
- Minister of Environment and Ecological Management (Kaduna) — [Name Not Provided]
- Minister Of State, Federal Capital Territory — Mairiga Mahmud
- Minister Of State, Water Resources And Sanitation — Bello M. Goronto
NORTH-EAST
- Minister of Agriculture and Food Security — Abubakar Kyari
- Minister of Education — Tahir Maman
- Minister of Interior — Sa’idu A. Alkali
- Minister of Foreign Affairs — Yusuf M. Tuggar
- Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare — Ali Pate
- Minister of Police Affairs — Ibrahim Geidam
- Minister of State, Steel Development — U. Maigari Ahmadu
NORTH-CENTRAL
- Minister of Steel Development — Shuaibu A. Audu
- Minister of Information and National Orientation — Muhammed Idris
- Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice — Lateef Fagbemi
- Minister of Labour And Employment — Simon B. Lalong
- Minister of State, Police Affairs — Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
- Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs — Zephaniah Jisalo
- Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation — Joseph Utsev
- Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security — Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi