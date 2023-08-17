Minister of youth’s age, Wike as FCT minister, others draw reaction on portfolio announcement

Nigerians have been expressing their opinions as response to the recent unveiling of President Bola Tinubu’s chosen ministers and their assigned roles.

Notably, one observer, Mayowa Olagunju, took to Twitter to share his views on the matter, stating, “After President Tinubu appointed Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state as the FCT Minister, a lot of people said they gave Wike Abuja just in case there is any rerun that might want to come up that Wike will deliver Abuja.”

Public reactions continued to flood social media platforms. FS Yusuf, also known as @FS_Yusuf_, tweeted a humorous jab at the age of one of the ministers, pointing out the irony in appointing a nearly 60-year-old individual, Abubakar Momoh, as the Minister of Youth, while Chude Nnamdi, under the handle @chude, raised questions about the political dynamics and potential scenarios arising from the appointments.

Abubakar Momoh who hails from Edo State is a Nigerian civic engineer and politician who has served twice as a member of the House of Representatives representing Etsako federal constituency Edo state. He was a member of APC before he joined PDP in 2019 to consent in the Edo North senatorial election but lost.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the official announcement, releasing a comprehensive list of the ministers and their designated portfolios to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu.

The appointment of Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) makes him the second southerner to oversee the FCT after Ajose Adeogun, who was appointed in 1976.

Additional appointments include Gboyega Oyetola, the former governor of Osun, who has been entrusted with the role of Minister of Transportation. Festus Keyamo has been designated as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

According to the distribution of ministers across Nigeria’s regions, the north-west region boasts the highest number of ministers with 10, followed by the north-east with six. The north-central and south-west regions have eight and nine ministers respectively, while the south-east and south-south regions each have five ministers.

For a comprehensive overview of the appointed ministers and their respective portfolios, see the list below:

SOUTH-WEST

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy — Bosun Tijani

Minister of State, Environment, and Ecological Management — Ishak Salako

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy — Wale Edun

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy — Bunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Power — Adebayo Adelabu

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare — Tunji Alausa

Minister of Solid Minerals Development — Dele Alake

Minister of Tourism — Lola Ade-John

Minister of Transportation — Adegboyega Oyetola

SOUTH-EAST

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment — Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology — Uche Nnaji

Minister of State, Labour and Employment — Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs — Uju Kennedy

Minister of Works — David Umahi

SOUTH-SOUTH

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development — Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth — Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs And Poverty Alleviation — Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources — Ekperipe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources — Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development — John Enoh

Minister of Federal Capital Territory — Nyesom Wike

NORTH-WEST

Minister of Art, Culture, and The Creative Economy — Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence — Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State, Defence — Bello Matawalle

Minister of State, Education — Yusuf T. Sununu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development — Ahmed M. Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development — Abdullahi T. Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning — Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management (Kaduna) — [Name Not Provided]

Minister Of State, Federal Capital Territory — Mairiga Mahmud

Minister Of State, Water Resources And Sanitation — Bello M. Goronto

NORTH-EAST

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security — Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Education — Tahir Maman

Minister of Interior — Sa’idu A. Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs — Yusuf M. Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare — Ali Pate

Minister of Police Affairs — Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Steel Development — U. Maigari Ahmadu

NORTH-CENTRAL