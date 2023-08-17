Ministerial portfolio: The old, the new and the evolved

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu announced the new ministers, and based on the list of ministers, and based on the announcement there are 14 unchanged ministerial portfolios, 12 ministerial portfolios that have evolved and 5 new ministerial portfolios.

The ministers will be sworn in on Monday, 21, 2023.

Below is a list of the ministerial portfolios based on their position in the evolution.

Ministry portfolios unchanged

Minister of Women Affairs

Minister of Defence,

Minister of Education

Minister of Federal Capital Territory

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Interior

Minister of Budget & Economic Planning

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice

Minister of Labour and Employment

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy

Minister of Power

Minister Petroleum Resources

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Minister of Police Affairs

Evolved portfolios

Minister of Housing &Urban Development

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

Minister of Health and Social Welfare

Minister of Solid Minerals Development

Minister of Tourism

Minister of Works

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

Minister of Youth

Minister of Sports Development

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management

Minister of Steel Development

New Portfolios

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Minister of State, Gas Resources