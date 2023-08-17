Ministerial portfolio: The old, the new and the evolved
On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu announced the new ministers, and based on the list of ministers, and based on the announcement there are 14 unchanged ministerial portfolios, 12 ministerial portfolios that have evolved and 5 new ministerial portfolios.
The ministers will be sworn in on Monday, 21, 2023.
Below is a list of the ministerial portfolios based on their position in the evolution.
Ministry portfolios unchanged
Minister of Women Affairs
Minister of Defence,
Minister of Education
Minister of Federal Capital Territory
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Ministry of Interior
Minister of Budget & Economic Planning
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice
Minister of Labour and Employment
Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy
Minister of Power
Minister Petroleum Resources
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy
Minister of Police Affairs
Evolved portfolios
Minister of Housing &Urban Development
Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security
Minister of Health and Social Welfare
Minister of Solid Minerals Development
Minister of Tourism
Minister of Works
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development
Minister of Youth
Minister of Sports Development
Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management
Minister of Steel Development
New Portfolios
Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation
Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs
Minister of Marine and Blue Economy
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
Minister of State, Gas Resources