Okuama killings: Don’t shield suspects, Oborevwori tells monarchs

The Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday, cautioned traditional rulers in the state against shielding suspected killers of 17 soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Oborevwori gave the warning when he addressed traditional rulers, on the unfortunate incident at the State Traditional Rulers’ Council Secretariat in Asaba.

The governor, who said that the act was alien to the state, described it as barbaric, inhumane and unacceptable and vowed that those who committed the evil act must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said no kingdom should shield the perpetrators of the dastardly act, adding that Delta was governed within the tenets of the rule of law and human decency.

Oborevwori said, “On the 7th of February, we summoned the people of Okoloba and Okuoma communities in Bomadi and Ughelli South Local Government Areas, including the members representing the two constituencies in the State House of Assembly, the council chairmen and their presidents-general where we advised them that a lot has been happening in their area and they signed a peace accord.

“The killing of these army officers and soldiers came as a rude shock to us and when this thing happened, I immediately called the national security adviser, the chief of defence staff and the army staff because I was in Abuja. I came back and issued a press statement.

“On Monday, I went to Bomadi to meet with all the security chiefs, where we had our security council meeting and I got briefings from the brigade commander. In attendance was the G.O.C 6 Division Nigeria Army, Maj Gen Jamil Abdussalam and the JTF commander, Real Admiral John Okeke.

“After the meeting, I went to Abuja to meet with the president to brief him on what happened. I also went to see the chief of army staff to discuss with him. I also meet with the national security adviser and the inspector general of police.

“I felt that it is also proper that I brief you people even though you may be aware. Those people who committed that evil act must face the wrath of the law. No kingdom should shield those criminals because Delta State is governed by the tenets of the law and human decency.

“We cannot tolerate that. It has never happened in this state; to kill one Lt. Colonel, two Majors, one Captain and 13 soldiers. We need to fish out those involved,” the governor emphasised.

Continuing, he said, “Do not hide or shield anybody. The chief of army staff and Mr. President have assured me that innocent people will not be victimised; unless you connive with the killers of the soldiers.

“I have briefed you, make sure that you fish them out from your kingdoms. If any traditional ruler shields a criminal, that traditional ruler is inviting trouble,” the governor warned.

“We did not bargain for this evil act but for peace, I don’t want crisis. I have also received information that two other villages are boiling to fight, they should not fight, we want peace in all our communities.”

Felix Mujakperuo, a retired major general and chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, speaking on behalf of other monarchs, said that they were on the same page with the governor to ensure peace and security in the state.

While noting that the security of various kingdoms would result in overall security of the state and the nation, he called for a judicial panel of enquiry to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the crisis.