Okpebholo dissolves boards of agencies, parastatals

…Sacks non-career permanent secretaries

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has announced the dissolution of boards of agencies and parastatals in the state public service.

Okpebholo, an APC governor, took the oath of office on Tuesday, November 12. He took over from Godwin Obaseki of the PDP, who governed the state for eight years.

Okpebholo had earlier suspended the collection of revenue in the state and ordered the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, to arrest defaulters.

The governor in a press statement signed by Fred Itua, his chief press secretary, said: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of boards of agencies and parastatals in Edo State public service with immediate effect.

In addition, all permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state public/civil service and all political appointees are hereby relieved of their appointments.

“Accordingly, all affected appointees are to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their respective ministries, departments and agencies”.

