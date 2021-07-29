Okowa felicitates Asaba monarch at 97

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, on his 97th birth anniversary.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa remarked that the monarch had since ascending the throne, provided purposeful leadership for his people.

He pointed out that it was on record that Asaba witnessed a comprehensive turnaround in infrastructural development, including environmental upgrades during Edozien’s reign.

According to the governor, the Asaba monarch has in the past 30 years on the throne of his ancestors contributed immensely to making Asaba a “home for all”, and therefore, deserved to be celebrated on this special occasion of his birth anniversary.

He joined the Edozien family and people of Asaba at home and in the diaspora in celebrating the nonagenarian monarch, “scholar per excellence, bridge-builder and elder statesman on this landmark in the journey of his life’’.

Okowa prayed that God would continue to bless the renowned traditional ruler with great wisdom, good health, and strength to continue leading the people of his kingdom.

He commended the erudite professor and monarch for his contributions to the prevalence of peace in the state and for being a good host to Deltans and Nigerians as the traditional ruler of the capital city of Delta.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I warmly felicitate with His Royal Majesty, Obi Professor Chike Edozien, CFR, the Asagba of Asaba, on the occasion of his 97th birth anniversary.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to imbue you with deserving wisdom as you ensure that your domain is replete with peace and development for the pleasure of your people and residents of Asaba and the environs,” the governor stated.