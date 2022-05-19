Okada seizures continue ahead of June 1 deadline – Lagos

The Lagos State Task Force will continue to seize commercial motorcycles, despite Governor Babajide Sanwo’s June 1 deadline for them to leave six Local Government Areas, the state government said on Friday.

According to a statement by Gbenga Omotosho, Lagos State commissioner for information and strategy, the six local governments are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, and Surulere.

He said: “The deadline does not render the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 null and void, which state that ‘no person shall ride, drive, or propel a motorcycle or tricycle on a major highway within the state, and any person in contravention of this provision commits an offence’ and will be prosecuted.

“The task force seized many motorcycles in Iba, on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, where it was violently resisted today. The riders were operating on highways and bridges in flagrant violation of the law because they believe they are free to travel unauthorised routes until June 1. This is wrong.”

The statement said the February 1, 2020 directive had not been reversed, adding that the enforcement, which was weakened by COVID-19, was being intensified.

It said the Lagos State Task Force, led by CSP Shola Jejeloye, had kept the law in force. According to the statement, 238 motorcycles were seized in Lekki on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The government applauded Lagosians who have come out in support of the commercial motorcycle ban in the six local government areas, which Governor Sanwo-Olu has described as the “first phase” of the action, prompted by safety and security concerns.