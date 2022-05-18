Lagos issues fresh ban on ‘okada’

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State has announced a fresh ban on commercial motorcycles in some areas of the state.

The ban is effective from June 1, in Ikeja, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa local government areas.

“Governor of Lagos State, @jidesanwoolu has announced the TOTAL BAN on Okada in some Local Governments in Lagos State, effective from June 1st 2022, The whole ofIkeja, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa local government areas,” the governor announced in a tweet by Jubril Gawat, senior special assistant to the governor of Lagos State on new media

Sanwo-Olu issued the fresh ban today while speaking with all police DPOs and Area Commanders across the state Wednesday at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The Lagos State government has struggled to eradicate the operation of the two-wheel motorcycle, also known as ‘okada’ on certain routes within the state.

This can be seen from various bans put in place, to halt the operation of the okada riders, which still seems to have an eminent place in Lagos.

Motorcyclists, or okada riders, were banned in six local governments, nine local council development areas (LCDAs), and 10 main highways across Lagos in January 2020, with the ban, billed to take effect in February 1 of the year.

In a press release issued in 2020, Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for information and strategy, stated that the okada and tricycle riders’ disregard for Lagos Traffic Laws had resulted in avoidable deaths, as well as their illegal movements on restricted highways, which had contributed to traffic jams.

The menace of such riders has put the peace, orderliness, safety and security of ordinary citizens of the state in jeopardy.

The recent killing of Sunday Imoh on May 12, 2022, is an example. Imoh was killed by a mob of motorcyclists around the Oniru area of Lekki.

Reports had it that Imoh had a heated argument with an Okada rider, a motorcyclist, who had transported him from a club to a location at Admiralty way. It was gathered that an argument between the transporter and the transported over N100 change degenerated into a fight which led to the killing of Imoh.

The Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, states that “no person shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or tricycle on a major highway within the state.”

Governors, past and present, in the state, have banned or attempted to ban the operations of ‘okada’ in the state to no avail.

In July 2005, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the then governor of the state, threatened to ban their activities, citing “their destructive tendencies in the face of slightest provocation as well as the environmental nuisance they constituted”.

In 2012, Babatunde Fashola made a law, barring okada with less than 200 cylinder capacity (CC) from plying different routes in the state, including Ikorodu Road, Funsho Williams Avenue, Apapa-Oshodi Express, Lagos-Badagry, and Lekki-Epe expressways, among others.

Akinwunmi Ambode came into office in 2015 and attempted to enforce a total ban on the okada operation, but their operation outlived him in office.

To, date, okada riders are still on the road carrying out their daily operations.

After, an earlier attempt of putting a ban on their operation in 2020, Jide Sanwoolu, the present governor of Lagos state, recently announced a total ban on Okada in some Local Government Areas in Lagos State.