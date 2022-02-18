Oil workers suspend planned strike action as NNPC kicks off road construction

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, and road transport owners have shelved the planned strike action, following their engagement with Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company limited on Thursday.

The leadership of the NNPC, at the meeting, resolved to provide updates on the current status of the road construction and rehabilitation projects under the road infrastructure tax credit scheme and assured the stakeholders (NUPENG, NARTO and PTD) that the funding earmarked for the 21 critical roads will be applied for the intended purpose only.

NUPENG, NARTO had threatened to resume its strike action at the weekend, following the alleged misappropriation of the N621 billion proposed for the rehabilitation of some critical roads across the country.

They also decried the increasing deterioration of health and safety provisions for petroleum tankers drivers and the rising number of roads accidents due to the poor conditions of the roads.

However, according to the communique issued at the end of the meeting in Abuja, to allay the fears of the stakeholders, NNPC and all parties recommitted to working together in the monitoring of the road projects.

Similarly, on the review of freight rates for transporters, the stakeholders requested for the review of the freight rates to cover operational costs and highlighted the precarious situation that truck owners face in light of current economic realities.

The NMDPRA, according to the communique informed the meeting that a committee has been constituted to review the rates which includes PTD, NARTO and NUPENG in addition to other stakeholders.

“All parties agreed to work expeditiously towards concluding the review of the freight rate and make recommendations to the Government.

“The Authority to advise on definite close-out date during the week of 21st February 2022.

“All parties agreed to work closely to ensure efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country,” it stated.