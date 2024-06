Oil prices climbed about 3% to a one-week high on Monday, buoyed by hopes of rising fuel demand this summer despite a stronger U.S. dollar and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will leave interest rates higher for longer.

The Fed hiked interest rates aggressively in 2022 and 2023 to tame a surge in inflation. Those higher rates have boosted borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, which can slow economic growth and reduce demand for oil.