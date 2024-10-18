Oha delicacy at risk as leaves near extinction

If no swift and deliberate actions are taken, Nigerians might no longer enjoy their traditional vegetable soup, oha. The major ingredient for the soup, Ptrocarpus mildbraedi, better known by its Igbo name, oha or ora leaf, is on the verge of extinction.

Also known as Madoobiyaa in Hausa and Urube in Edo, oha tree is marked ‘endangered’ in a report titled “Securing Indigenous Plants In Nigeria”. The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) describes endangered species as species that possess a very high risk of extinction as a result of rapid population declines of 50 percent to more than 70 percent over the previous 10 years or three generations.

The oha tree, from which young tender leaves are cut to make the oha soup, has suffered from unregulated tree felling taking place across many parts of the country by unauthorised loggers. The current wild population of the plant, which is also harvested as timber, is unknown.

The report showed that many local dishes which are popular delicacies in Nigerian homes are also at risk of extinction.

“We might not be seeing our popular soups and foods on our table in the near future because high demand for these delicacies is leading to a high demand for the plants hence over-exploitation as well as large scale destruction of forest (is pushing them to the brink),” said the report published by Biodiversity Education and Resource Centre in collaboration with Heinrich Boll Stiftung Nigeria.

Gnetum africanum also known as afang leaf in Ibibio and okazi in Igbo – a key ingredient in the preparation of traditional afang and other varieties of soup is also marked endangered.

Others include Tetracarpidium conophorum, the African walnut or asala in Yoruba, which is eaten and sold in Ondo, Ekiti, Ikire, and other western states in Nigeria.

The report lauded the potential of the indigenous plants as food and as medicine. It also mentioned its economic importance.

“These indigenous plants described as wild can contribute significantly to improve health, nutrition and sustained livelihood,” the report said.

One oha tree grown specifically for its leaves has a revenue potential of N500,000 annually after growing to maturity within one to two years, the report reveals.

According to the report, the African breadfruit, and African walnut are also on the verge of extinction if deliberate actions are not taken. The report seen by BusinessDay in September touts home gardening as a way of sustaining the oha tree and others and bringing them back from the brink of extinction.

Gift Gbaruko, a research master’s student in the Genetic Resources Centre of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) said the research institute was working to preserve indigenous plants like oha tree in the country.

According to Gbaruko, the IITA was carrying out research to see that indigenous plants do not go extinct and that their DNAs are preserved.

“We call them underutilised legumes; however, we are working on improving them. The reason they are on the verge of extinction is that they are palatable unlike maize, potato and other crops that are consumed,” Gbaruka noted.

Nigeria is surrounded by conservation centres aimed at preserving the lives of both plants and animals. Like the Lekki Conservation Centre and Oluwa Forest Reserve, among a list of others.

Yet, the country is struggling with unregulated tree-felling activities carried out by unauthorised illegal wood loggers.

Illegal logging is the indiscriminate removal of logs from the forest without following the due process highlighted in the government logging and harvesting policy.

The natural forest is now disappearing at an alarming rate of 3.5 percent (about 350,000 – 400, 000 hectares) per annum.

The oha leaf offers a wide spectrum of health and economic benefits aside from its usefulness in the kitchen. One of its health benefits is in the treatment of ulcers, malaria, and certain allergies and inflammations. Studies show that it can also be used in the treatment of stroke and rheumatism.

The way forward

The report encourages Nigerians to start cultivating gardens in their backyards, noting that this practice will save the existence of plants, especially indigenous plants.

Growing a garden not only saves the existence of indigenous plants but also saves costs for Nigerians who are under the weight of soaring food prices and food insecurity.

The Cost of Healthy Diet (CoHD) report released recently by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for August reveals that vegetables were among the food items with the highest prices.

“Fruits and vegetables were the most expensive food groups in terms of price per calorie; they accounted for 11 percent and 14 percent, respectively, of total CoHD while providing only 7 percent and 5 percent of total calories in the Healthy Diet Basket,” the NBS noted in its report.

According to the NBS, the CoHD was 28 percent higher than it was in March 2024 (N982). It pinned legumes, nuts and seeds, starchy staples and vegetables as the main drivers of this increase in CoHD.

With a population of over 200 million people, if an estimated 50 million people cultivate a garden in their backyards, Nigeria’s vegetable import of N22.28 billion (Q1 2024), according to the International Trade Centre, will drastically reduce.

