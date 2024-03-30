Igbo soups all tribes in Nigeria enjoy

In the hot pot of Nigeria’s culinary sensations, one flavour-packed dish has risen above the rest to claim its rightful place as the nation’s favourite Igbo soup. Amidst a vibrant array of traditional flavours and aromatic spices, Egusi soup. Egusi soup emerges victorious, capturing the hearts and taste buds of food enthusiasts across all tribes in Nigeria.

In a recent survey conducted by BusinessDay, food lovers from diverse ethnic backgrounds united in their admiration for Egusi soup, bestowing upon it an overwhelming six out of ten votes. This result is a testament of its rich flavours, hearty texture, and cultural significance.

Egusi soup, a culinary masterpiece that traces its roots to the Igbo people of southeastern Nigeria, has long been celebrated for its exquisite blend of ingredients and meticulous preparation. At its core lies the star of the dish, Egusi, a ground melon seed paste that forms the foundation of the soup’s velvety consistency and nutty flavour profile. Complemented by an array of indigenous spices, fresh vegetables, and an array of succulent chunks of meat, stock fish and pomo, Egusi soup embodies the essence of traditional Igbo cuisine.

“Anytime I want to eat swallow, Egusi soup is my go to order. I don’t play with it. Especially when it is garnished properly,” Samuel Prince told BusinessDay

Following closely behind Egusi soup in the survey results is Ofe Oha, a tantalising dish that secured four votes. Known for its thick consistency and delicious representation of flavours, Ofe Oha is a complex soup in the sense that when prepared right, it captures hearts; but if prepared otherwise, the result would ruin palates.

From the southeastern region of Nigeria, this traditional delicacy has earned a dedicated following among food enthusiasts who appreciate its rich depths of flavour. It is best enjoyed with akpu/fufu.

Rounding out the top three is Ofe Nsala, also known as White Soup, which garnered two out of ten votes. Despite its bare coloured appearance, this deceptively simple dish packs a punch with its subtle blend of spices and tender pieces of meat or fish.

Originating from the Igbo-speaking regions of Nigeria, Ofe Nsala has earned a reputation for its flavour profile without the touch of palm oil.

“What makes Ofe Nsala so special is in its simplicity; it is just too good,” said Juliet, who gave her vote for the survey.

In the quest of this survey, one thing stands out; these soups are recognised by their special rights of identity and taste. Whether savouring the robust flavours of Egusi soup, delighting in the aromatic spices of Ofe Oha, or revelling in the signature exception of Ofe Nsala, Nigerians from all walks of life find common ground in their shared appreciation of food.