Ogun targets real sector growth, poverty reduction in 2021 budget

Achieving real sector growth, eradicating poverty, creating jobs for the growing youthful population, and attracting private investments are key economic goals of the Ogun State government this year.

The South Western state is hoping to spend N338 billion in 2021, to taper the economic and health impact of the pandemic on Ogun residents, even as it plans to be the fastest-growing economy in Nigeria and maximize the potentials of every citizen.

Dapo Okubadejo, the commissioner of finance, Ogun State, said the government has also introduced a medium-term revenue mobilization that will enable the state to grow revenues and attract more investments.

“We targeting an average growth rate of 25 percent, as we target new businesses and encourage local talents and capacity, reduce cost of production by increasing availability of necessary infrastructure, drive technological innovations, improve access to credit and land for agricultural extension services, and improve on the ease of doing business to attract investments,” Okubadejo said.

The finance commissioner who spoke at a media parley while giving a breakdown of the budget explained that to achieve these economic goals, the state will hinge on three policy thrust, five developmental plans, and five key enablers.

The policy thrust will include reforming government institutions, fiscal policy thrust and private sector participation; for the developmental pillars will centre around infrastructure, social welfare and wellbeing, education and human development, youth empowerment and agriculture; while for the enablers, the state is betting on good governance structure, security, digital transformation, enabling business environment, and finance, investment and economic planning, Okubadejo.

Known as the “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability, about N148 billion or 51 percent was budgeted for capital expenditure while about 49 percent will go into paying salaries and overhead.

With an internally generated revenue target of N119 billion, Ogun said it will enhance the tax net, block leakages in tax collections and ensure all residents of the states pay taxes, according to Anthony Olaleye, executive chairman, Ogun State Internal Revenue Service.

“We are also working on the informal sector to see how we can generate more revenues internally,” Olalelye said

In terms of sectoral allocation, the government gave attention to education, health, housing and community amenities, with allocation to each of the sectors coming to 17 percent, 10 percent and 8 percent respectively.

Adeleke Mamora, commissioner of health for the state, noted that the state will focus on improving primary healthcare in the states, equipping and staffing them.

According to her, the state aims to reduce infant and maternal mortality by 25 percent in 2023 and improve health expectancy beyond 53.

She explained the state will establish 236 primary health centres across various local governments areas of the state. It would also flag the provision of health care insurance schemes in the second quarter, and the enrollment of thousands of vulnerable, pregnant women, and children 0-5 to receive free treatments across LGAS.

“We succeeded in building 21 healthcare centres in the third quarter last year and started the building of 22 in the fourth quarter. This year, we hope to complete the 193 remainings.”