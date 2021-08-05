Ogun revenue service rakes in N17.9bn

The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) says it generated N17.936 billion between January and June 2021, which represents an increase of 47 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Olugbenga Olaleye, chairman, Ogun State Revenue Service (OGIRS) during an interactive session with members of the state House of Assembly committee on finance and appropriation led by Kunle Sobunkanla, in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, noted that the revenue performance reflected a positive variance of N2.83 billion compared to the N15.11 billion generated in the year 2020 and N2.86 billion in 2019, respectively.

Giving the breakdown of the revenue performance, Olaleye said that the revenue was received through personal tax, stamp duty, road taxes, withholding tax, tax investigations, consumption tax and development levies amongst other sources, adding that dedicated efforts were in top gear boost revenue generation to the tune of N9.4 billion monthly.

Responding, chairman of the committee, Sobunkanla lauded the agency for improving the state’s revenue, assuring more legislative support towards accomplishing its target.

Meanwhile, the state government has said that it will soon commence mass registration of property title documents to enable owners of houses and commercial properties register their assets and obtain necessary building permits at affordable rates within a fixed time frame.

Aina Salami, special adviser and director-general, Bureau of Lands and Survey, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, with the theme: “Delivering services with timeline in view: possibilities and challenges”.

He said, “This programme will enable owners of dwelling houses and commercial properties to register their assets and obtain necessary building permits at affordable rates within a fixed time frame.”

The DG noted that the move would further support investors in achieving their intended business objectives, highlighting some of the bureau’s achievements which included improvement of the state’s Geographical Information System (GIS), automation of the agency’s activities, among others.

Earlier, Tunji Ofunlami, commissioner for physical planning and urban development, said that the government was determined to improving its ranking in the ease of doing business by bringing even development to the nooks and crannies of the state.

Odunlami said: “This will be felt by the generality of the people in creating an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun State”.