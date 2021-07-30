Ogun deepens ease of doing business with automation of building permits processes

As part of efforts to improve ease of doing business and attract more investments to the state, the Ogun state government has automated building permits processes and applications.

BusinessDay reports that the dedicated website was launched where prospective applicants and intending investors can get all required information on the procurement of building permits for residential, industrial, and commercial purposes from the comfort of their offices and homes.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting held in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital on Tuesday, Tunji Odunlami, commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, said that the development was one of the major economic reforms embarked upon by the Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the physical planning and urban development.

He noted that the initiative was to forestall multiplicity of charges, revenue leakage, and removal of all the existing bottlenecks hampering prompt access to building permits, saying “this government is genuinely committed to reforming and rebranding operational structure of the Ministry”.

Odunlami, who enjoined the general public and investors to log on to www.ogmppud.com for further inquiry and follow-up on their applications, said, “I want to assure you that this government is not paying lip service to its vision of becoming Africa’s model for an industrial and logistic hub, as enshrined in the theme of its upcoming 2021 Investment Summit.”

Meanwhile, the $500 million foreign direct investments berthed in the state in the second quarter (Q1) of the year as reported by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) has been described as a signpost and attestation to robust and vibrant economic planning and economic viability of the state.

Kikelomo Longe, the commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment, explained that the report as it was released by NIPC in which Ogun state attracted 30 percent of the total investments in Nigeria in the second quarter of 2021 would prompt state government to work vigorously more on the economic indicators and parameters to bring about win-win economic scenario for investors and government.

“The NIPC report shows that Ogun State attracted 30 percent of the $1.69bn reported for the second quarter of this year. Our target is to attract far more than that level of investment. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Ogun State Investment and Facilitation Agency (OgunInvest) are working to ensure investors are able to have a remarkable experience of doing business in the Gateway State”, she said.