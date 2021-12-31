Ogun revenue agency gets autonomy for improved drive, service delivery

Going by the indispensable role and contribution of the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) to the fiscal reality of the state in any given year, Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday passed an Executive Bill seeking autonomy for the Revenue Board in order to raise more revenue and improve service delivery.

BusinessDay reports that the Ogun State Board of Internal Revenue Bill 2021 was passed into law to grant autonomy and reposition the State Board of Internal revenue Service for improved revenue generation as part of fiscal mechanism to achieve appreciable level of budget performances for the 2022 budget, which stands at N351 billion and even beyond.

Recall that the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) was hitherto structured in such a way that it reports to the Governor through the State Ministry of Finance, but with the full Autonomy the Board is empowered to raise revenue and undertake capital projects and recurrent expenditures, independently.

The Bill entitled: “H.B. No. 077/OG/2021- a Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment of the Ogun State Board of Internal Revenue, Service and Administration; and collection of revenue due to the Government of the State and for matters related” was passed on Thursday during a plenary presided over by speaker Olakunle Oluomo on the floors of the House as the action is aimed at promoting better working conditions, accountability and transparency in the State revenue-generating agency

Meanwhile, Dangote Cement Plant at Ibese in Egbado North Local Government Area of the state has emerged Best Tax Agent in collection of tax statistics, especially Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) compiled by the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service for the 2021 financial year.

Speaking at a cocktail party organised by Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) recently, Anthony Olaleye, chairman of OGIRS, noted that Dangote Cement, Ibese, came first in the outgoing year, just as Nestle Nigeria, Lafarge Africa, CCECC Nigeria Limited and First Bank Nigeria followed in that order.

The chairman of the Ogun State Internal Revenue Services, who lauded the contribution of manufacturing and service-based firms to the socio-economic growth and development of the State, noted that the government had created an enabling environment to encourage ease of doing business which would, in return, increase revenue generated to the State for better fiscal performance.