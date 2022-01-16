Ogun moves to improve home ownership as demand rise

Going by increasing demand for housing in the country and its attendant effects on the socio-economic growth and development, the Ogun state government has embarked on massive construction of housing units in almost all the three Senatorial Districts of the state, thereby improving access to landed property and homeownership.

BusinessDay reports that the government of Ogun state has already completed and delivered hundreds of housing units to several buyers in the two-and-half years of Dapo Abiodun-led Administration through several housing projects scattered in Ogun Central Senatorial District with a dedicated plan to replicate the housing projects in the two other Senatorial Districts of the state.

Recall that Governor Dapo Abiodun said at the inception of his Administration in 2019 that a total of 2,500 housing units would be built for the people of Ogun state through the State Ministry of Housing, Ogun State Housing Corporation (OGSHC), and Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) in his first tenure of Government.

Over nine hundreds of such housing units are so far being completed and allocated to buyers in different locations in the Ogun Central Senatorial Districts which are 300 low-cost housing units at Kemta Idi-Aba in Abeokuta; 526 recently commissioned low-cost housing units at Kobape and 85 high-income duplexes located at Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta.

Speaking on Government’s plan to replicate the housing projects in all three Senatorial Districts, Abiodun Fari-Arole, the Special Adviser Governor and Managing Director, Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), corroborated that lots of housing units would be achieved in the first tenure of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Arole, who spoke with journalists shortly after the commissioning of 85 high-income Kings Court Estate duplexes at Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, assured the people state government’s dedicated effort to increase homeownership in the state as duplexes in Kings Court Estate will be duplicated in the remaining two Senatorial Districts, namely, Ogun East and West.

The OPIC Managing Director noted that the newly built estate was one of the landmark projects of Governor Dapo Abiodun-led Administration in the state as part of the effort to give room for socio-economic growth as more expatriates working in various firms and multinationals would be domesticated in the state to earn more taxes, just as he urged the people to support ‘Building Our Future Together’ Agenda of Government.

Presenting the keys to some beneficiaries at the Kings Court Estate, Dehinde Boye, Director of Marketing and Business Development, enjoined the allottees to live in peace and harmony with one another and ensure proper upkeep of the Estate in order to maintain its standard and ease the operations of the Estate.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, Femi Shodipo said the process of eligibility was highly transparent, commendable, and devoid of nepotism and favouritism, but appealed to the State government to do more of such projects in order to bridge perennial housing deficits in the state and increase homeownership.