Ogun moves against vandalism of public utilities

The Ogun State government is proposing a law to curb vandalism of public utilities and property.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who disclosed this on Sunday at a special church service to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, decried the activities of vandals who continue to steal poles and cables of newly installed street lights on the Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu road.

He said: “Last night, we were coming from Ijebu-Ode and noticed that some parts of the lights were not on and on enquiry, we were told that some poles were vandalied and the cables stolen.

“I will be sending a bill to the House of Assembly for a punitive measure for anyone caught vandalising public utilities. Let parents warn their children and wards. I won’t entertain any call from parents whenever anyone is caught in the act of cultism, vandalism, banditry, or any other criminal activity.

“We will find them out and the full weight of the law would be brought upon them. We will make an example of them”, the governor stressed.”

On the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Governor Abiodun said the day was specially chosen to celebrate the servicemen and women whose job is to protect the people even to the point of paying the ultimate price, describing it as the ultimate act of patriotism.

The governor, who took a swipe at those who continue to sow the seed of discord in the country, said the best way to support members of the Armed Forces, apart from paying their entitlements and taking care of the widows and orphans of the fallen heroes, was to ensure that peace prevails in the country.

In his sermon entitled ‘heroes of faith, our strength’, Issac Adeniji, Very Reverend and provost, Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, regretted that the world has witnessed many senseless wars leading to the loss of millions of lives with thousands of women rendered widows and children orphans.

The clergyman who took his text from Hebrews 11: 32, likened Nigeria’s uniformed men and women to the people of the old who were risks takers, saying that it was expedient that Nigerians continue to pray for those who lost their lives in the course of maintaining peace in the country and other parts the world, and those they left behind.

He, therefore, called on the authorities to pay the ex-servicemen and women their entitlements and not wait until their demise, while the welfare of the widows and orphans of the fallen heroes should also be accorded prompt attention.