Ogun empowers farmers with digital agriculture

By Tomisin Fatoba

Bolu Owotomo, ogun state commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, has said that the state is committed to supporting farmers with digital agric to improve production.

Owotomo disclosed this recently at an agricultural show to mark 2024 Lisabi Festival, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture in Abeokuta, themed ‘Encouraging Youth Entrepreneurship in an Agribusiness Panacea for Solving Youths Unemployment in Egbaland’.

According to him, digital agriculture can revolutionise agriculture, avert constraints associated with farming and make the sector more sustainable.

Owotomo said the innovation would make farming more attractive to youths who were the largest users of mobile phones and software applications in Africa.

He added that it would make food production more profitable and less burdensome. It will also create effective linkage between markets and consumers.

Also, he noted the state’s effort to deepen financial inclusion and linkages among youth in agriculture, stressing that farming should be regarded as a business, to promote its value chain.

Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Alake of Egbaland represented by Rasheed Raji, Navy captain, enjoined youths and farmers to make judicious use of various interventions by the government aimed at improving food production and security.

Ganiyat Adeoye-Kushimo, chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Ogun chapter commended its current administration in the state for its support, advising parents to see farming as a profitable investment and encourage their wards to venture into it.