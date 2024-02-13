OGFZA patners NAQS, others to boost trade facilitation, agricultural economy

The Nigeria Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), has joined force with the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) to strengthen trade facilitation and safeguard the Nigerian agricultural economy.

This decision was reached at the meeting between the Godwin Sunday Audu, the acting Comptroller General of NAQS, and Bamanga Usman Jada, the managing director of OGFZA in Abuja at the weekend.

Speaking at the meeting, Audu reiterated NAQS’s unwavering commitment to promoting trade and protecting Nigeria’s agricultural economy while upholding global phytosanitary standards.

He said that NAQS stands ready to support exporters in meeting these standards, facilitating a seamless process for those who adhere to regulatory requirements.

According to him, “In our pursuit of economic growth and agricultural prosperity, NAQS remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting trade while ensuring the integrity of our agricultural sector.

“We understand the importance of facilitating exports and imports, and we are committed to providing exporters and importers with the necessary guidance and support to navigate regulatory processes effectively.”

Audu also highlighted NAQS’s willingness to work closely with OGFZA, offering guidance and information on export and import procedures.

He noted that exporters are required to pay the user fee as a token for the services NAQS renders.

The NAQS boss expressed gratitude for the donation of an office space to NAQS at Onne Seaport within the OGFZA complex in Port Harcourt, stressing that it was a demonstration of OGFZA’s commitment to supporting NAQS’s operations.

In his remarks, Bamanga Usman Jada emphasized the need for collaboration between NAQS and OGFZA to protect Nigeria’s agricultural economy.

He commended NAQS for its commitment to promoting trade while maintaining stringent standards, stressing the importance of a harmonious relationship between the two regulatory agencies.