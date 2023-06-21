Odumosu debunks EFCC chairmanship rumour

In the last 24 hours, several unverified reports have emerged that President Bola Tinubu appointed Hakeem Odumosu retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The news first emerged from social media on Tuesday, that Tinubu had appointed Odumosu as EFCC chairman, replacing the suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Tinubu Appoints Ex-Lagos CP Hakeem Odumosu As Substantive EFCC Chairman https://t.co/fRF9Peu0IF pic.twitter.com/dth3Z0Fque — Reuben Abati (@abati1990) June 21, 2023

However no official statement has been issued to that effect. All the appointments that have been made under the Bola Tinubu administration have all been announced officially either on the official Twitter handles of the president, his media center and the state television NTA’s media platforms.

Other appointments have also been announced in statements signed by Willie Bassey, director of information in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation.

Odumosu has also debunked the news as fake.

“Good Morning everyone, I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported “EFCC Appointment,” the former police chief said on Wednesday according to Jubril Gawat, senior special assistant to the government of Lagos. “I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it’s totally untrue.”