ODSG warns criminals to stay off state at Yuletide

As the Yuletide draws near, Adetunji Adeleye, the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, has sent a strong warning to criminals to vacate the State, saying ‘there won’t be any hiding place for them.’

Adeleye, who is also the State Commander of the Amotekun Corps, however, enjoined the public to report any strange and suspicious movements in their areas for onward action.

According to him, “If you see something, you say something”. Our distress line remains 08079999989 and we can assure you that we’ve compressed our response to distress.

He spoke during the inter-agencies ember patrol training and parade where he sought the continued support of other security agencies which included, officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Correctional Service , Amotekun Corps, among others.

“We are joining hands in the spirit of synergy to ensure that lives and property in Ondo State people are safe from any form of criminality. That is the essence of the parade and training session of today,” he stressed.