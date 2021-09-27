Odogbolu LGA boss commissions revamped trailer park to boost economic activities

Ladejobi Shuaib, chairman of Odogbolu Local Government in Ogun State, over the weekend commissioned trailer parks, relaxation hub and vigilante out-post office at Odogbolu junction along Sagamu-Benin express road.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman said the commissioning of the trailer park became necessary to harness the economic potential and needs of travellers along the expressway and boost the economic activities in Odogbolu LGA.

He said the idea of revamping the park became necessary as a result of the incessant breakdown of trucks and other vehicles on the highway as it causes accidents, especially at night.

Read also: Ogun trains tax officers ahead of e-revenue collection

Ladejobi added that the park would also boost economic activities within Odogbolu LGA and environ which will improve the LGA revenue.

“With the new development at the trailer park, travellers and motorists plying the ever-busy Sagamu-Benin express road now have a secured place with the Vigilant Group of Nigeria (VGN) outpost office for relaxation and also a mechanic village should their vehicle especially the articulated vehicle develops fault on that axis of the road,” he said.

Commissioner of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo applauded the efforts of the local government chairman for looking beyond the statutory allocations from state government to increase the local government internally generated revenues and creating an enabling environment for business to thrive.

The Alaye of Odogbolu, Oba Adedeji Onagoruwa, equally expressed delight with the new project, adding that the people of the council were grateful with the effort of the leadership of the council.